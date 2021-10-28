Albion Road Bridge to be closed for repairs starting Nov. 3

Press release:

The Albion Rd Bridge, north of Lockport Rd will be closed beginning November 3, 2021, for bridge repairs. The project is expected to take 4 weeks and the road will not be passable to regular traffic or emergency vehicles during this time.

This bridge was red-flagged in 2021 by NYSDOT as needing repairs to the bridge seat at both the beginning and end of the bridge. The County has hired BVR Construction to complete the repairs, which will consist of lifting the timber bridge deck and girders to replace the steel seat beam and connections below. The total cost of the project is $92,500.00.