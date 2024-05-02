Alexander beats Pembroke 9-2 to win fourth straight

Press release:

Melissa Sawyer went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base to lead Alexander at the plate as they beat Pembroke 9-2 Wednesday evening.

Faith Goodenbury went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Madison Boyce went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. While Ella Felski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

One the bump for Alexander was Emily Pietrzykowski, who went the distance to earn the win. Pietrzykowski pitched sevening innings while surrendering five hits, two earned runs, issued two walks and struck out eight Dragons.

For Pembroke, Aleena went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Lefty hurler Jayden took the loss while striking out five Trojans.

"We keep gaining momentum, and we are starting to play ball as we know we can," said Coach John Goodenbury. "Our pitchers are hitting their spots and gaining confidence. Our hitters are continuing to find holes in the defense, and the weather is helping us get consistent games in. We have more work to do, but it was nice to start the second half of the season with a solid game and earn our fourth consecutive win. Tomorrow we host Pembroke at 5 p.m. and we are excited to get back at it."