Alexander CSD superintendent search consultant clarifies that stakeholders were not involved in interview process

A statement from Kevin MacDonald, search consultant and GV BOCES district superintendent, regarding the Alexander CSD superintendent search:

"The recent Alexander Central School District Superintendent Search was a confidential search, and therefore, the names of the semifinalists were not released.

"Stakeholders provided input as to the qualifications, characteristics and qualities that they thought the next Superintendent should possess. These stakeholder input sessions were held virtually via Zoom.

"The Board of Education evaluated all of the search applicants, interviewed the semifinalists, and made the final candidate decision based up the input provided by the stakeholders.

"For clarification, the stakeholders were not involved in the interview process. We apologize for any confusion."

