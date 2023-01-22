January 22, 2023 - 6:09pm
Alexander FD to host Valentine's Dinner and Dance featuring Red Creek on Feb. 18
The Alexander Fire Department is again hosting its Annual Valentine's Steak Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18. at the Alexander Fire Hall, 101505 Main St., Alexander.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m.
Music by our favorite local band Red Creek!
Tickets are $30/single and $50/couple. Each ticket includes two bar drink tickets. A cash bar is available. Advanced tickets only by calling Heidi at 585-813-6598.
