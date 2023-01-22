Alexander FD to host Valentine's Dinner and Dance featuring Red Creek on Feb. 18

Press release:

The Alexander Fire Department is again hosting its Annual Valentine's Steak Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18. at the Alexander Fire Hall, 101505 Main St., Alexander.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Music by our favorite local band Red Creek!

Tickets are $30/single and $50/couple. Each ticket includes two bar drink tickets. A cash bar is available. Advanced tickets only by calling Heidi at 585-813-6598.