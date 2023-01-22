Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 22, 2023 - 6:09pm

Alexander FD to host Valentine's Dinner and Dance featuring Red Creek on Feb. 18

posted by Press Release in red creek, Alexander, Alexander Fire.

l1070904.jpg

Press release:

The Alexander Fire Department is again hosting its Annual Valentine's Steak Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Feb. 18. at the Alexander Fire Hall, 101505  Main St., Alexander.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m. 

Music by our favorite local band Red Creek! 

Tickets are $30/single and $50/couple.  Each ticket includes two bar drink tickets. A cash bar is available.  Advanced tickets only by calling Heidi at 585-813-6598.

File photo by Philip Casper

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break