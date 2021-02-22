February 22, 2021 - 1:21pm
Alexander Fire Department holds virtual gun raffle April 10
posted by Press Release in Alexander Fire Department, Spring 2021 gun raffle, Announcements.
Press release:
The Alexander Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Spring Gun Raffle, via Facebook Live, will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10th.
Prizes include 10 rifles, six shotguns and two pistols. Grand Prize is a Barrett Firearms Model 99 rifle .50 BMG w/bi-pod and case.
All previous tickets drawn will be re-entered for the grand prize drawing.
Guns are supplied by Sugarbush Armory, Attica.
Tickets are $20 each and are available at Alexander Country Deli, JDubs Pizza and Subs, Sunnyside Cycle or by calling (716) 870-6431 or (585) 507-9930.
