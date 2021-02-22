Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 22, 2021 - 1:21pm

Alexander Fire Department holds virtual gun raffle April 10

posted by Press Release in Alexander Fire Department, Spring 2021 gun raffle, Announcements.

Press release:

The Alexander Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Spring Gun Raffle, via Facebook Live, will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10th.

Prizes include 10 rifles, six shotguns and two pistols. Grand Prize is a Barrett Firearms Model 99 rifle .50 BMG w/bi-pod and case.

All previous tickets drawn will be re-entered for the grand prize drawing.

Guns are supplied by Sugarbush Armory, Attica.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at Alexander Country Deli, JDubs Pizza and Subs, Sunnyside Cycle or by calling (716) 870-6431 or (585) 507-9930.

Comments

Calendar

February 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button