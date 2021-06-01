June 1, 2021 - 12:29pm
Alexander Fire Department hosts drive-thru Father's Day Chicken 'n' Ribs BBQ, preorder
posted by Press Release in Alexander Fire Department, Announcements, Father's Day 2021, BBQ.
From Barbara Eddy:
The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting a drive-thru Father's Day Chicken 'n' Ribs BBQ on Sunday, June 20th from noon - 1:30 p.m.
Meals are as follows: Chicken only $12; Ribs only $16; and Chicken 'n' Ribs Combo $18. Sides will include mac 'n' cheese, baked beans and cornbread.
No grilling necessary for Dad on his day!
For preorder call (585) 356-3301 or (585) 507-9930.
Comments