Alexander Fire Department to host Red Cross blood drives and hands-on CPR classes

Press Release:

The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting two Summer Red Cross Blood Drive and Hands on C.P.R. Events at our Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Rd., Alexander.

Wednesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 7 from 1 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to give blood you can download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

You may schedule an appointment for a Hands-Only CPR Class, which can be scheduled at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., or 5 p.m. The classes are free and only 30 minutes, please call Cate at 1-716-778-4399 to schedule your class. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available.

The Red Cross is experiencing a CRITICAL SUMMERTIME NEED. Hospital patients need your help. Please call and schedule today.