September 3, 2021 - 9:18am

Alexander GOP looking for candidates for local offices

Press release:

The Town of Alexander Republican Committee is seeking registered republican residents of the Town of Alexander that are interested in the following positions.  Please send letter of interest by Wednesday, September 22, 2021 to:  Barbara Eddy, Chairperson, 11054 Alexander Road, Attica NY  14011. You may also contact 585-507-9930 with any questions.

Town Republican Committee, District #1 (West side of Route #98), 1 position open.

Town Republican Committee, District #2 (East side of Route #98), 1 position open.

Town Justice, fill vacancy.

