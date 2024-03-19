Alexander GOP looking for candidates to fill town board seat left vacant by death of Sanfratello

Press release:

The Town of Alexander Republican Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of our committee member, Thomas Sanfratello.

Tom started as a Republican Committee member for District #1 and never said "no" as further positions became available. He didn't hesitate to make himself available when a position became open on the Town Board and then, most recently, a representative to the Genesee County Republican Committee. Tom's knowledge of civil and town law and his strong commitment to the residents of the town of Alexander made him an exceptional addition to the Board. He will be sadly missed by all.

Due to New York State Board of Election laws, the Alexander Republican Committee has to act quickly to submit a replacement for Council member Sanfratello. That candidate will become the Republican candidate in the November 2024 General Election. The Alexander Republican Committee will have a meeting on Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Alexander Town Hall. Any Town of Alexander registered Republican who is interested in becoming endorsed by our Committee for the position of Council member, please contact Chairperson Barbara Eddy at 585-507-9930.