Alexander GOP seeks candidates for offices

The Town of Alexander Republican Committee is seeking registered party members that are interested in becoming selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices for the Nov. 7th, 2023 General Election. All positions are four-year terms.

County Legislator District #6 - Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion

Town Supervisor

Town Highway Superintendent

Town Clerk

Town Council Member - 2 seats

Also, one vacancy will exist for: Republican Committee member, District #1 (Route 98 West)

Those interested please send letter of interest and resume by February 6th, 2023 to: Barbara Eddy, 11054 Alexander Rd., Attica, NY 14011. Any questions call Barbara at 585-591-1435.