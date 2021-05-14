Alexander HS grad launches 'STEAM PATRIOTS' comic book series, crowdfunding campaign runs through May 30

Press release:

East Bethany -- Silverline Comics* has launched "STEAM PATRIOTS," a comic book series that bills itself as "An American Steampunk Revolution," cocreated by East Bethany native and Coast Guard veteran Scott Wakefield.

The Alexander High School graduate and his co-author, fellow veteran and Cleveland, Ohio native Rory Boyle, imagined their story-world years ago and are now seeing it come to life. Their creative team is rounded out with editing, coloring and lettering by Batavia artist Dan Hosek.

The three join the Silverline team of accomplished artists, adding their title to a long list of exciting stories.

"The storytelling's very strong and the dialogue shines," said world-renowned creator for Marvel and DC Comics, Chuck Dixon.

Fellow comics artist powerhouse Gary Kwapisz added “STEAM PATRIOTS" gives us a colorful and unique look at the original Revolutionary War!”

“This is the first title we’ve done with any sort of historical connection,” said Silverline Editor Roland Mann. “But it’s part of who Silverline is when we make our ‘genre-spanning’ claim. I’m excited to be able to add it to the lineup. I think people are really going to like it.”

In fact, prerelease reviews for "STEAM PATRIOTS" are fantastic.

Accomplished actor, voice-actor, and creator of "The World of Steam," Matt Yang King, says, "Intrigue! Rebellion! Ben Franklin as a steampunk engineer?! Sign me up!"

And Image Comics author of "Moriarty" and "Red City" writes “ 'STEAM PATRIOTS' is like a sci-fi 'Johnny Tremain' -- giving us a likeable hero who teams up with real figures from history to fight impossible odds. It's a very exciting narrative, and I look forward to seeing where it takes us!”

"STEAM PATRIOTS" is set in a steampunk world where steam technology is in its infancy, and America is at war for independence from Great Britain. The story's young hero, Felix Ward (top image), has a mind like no other, and he must help Ben Franklin, George Washington, and other heroes defeat the British juggernaut.

Keeping with the Silverline Comics crowdfunding model, "STEAM PATRIOTS" is finished and ready to print. The debut comic book contains 24 pages of story and art.

The Kickstarter campaign for "STEAM PATRIOTS" started yesterday, May 13, and runs through May 30.

Below, the completed Page 1 of the first "STEAM PATRIOTS" comic book.