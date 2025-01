Press Release:

The Town of Alexander Republican Committee is seeking Republican candidates for the following positions that will be placed on the ballot for the November 4th, 2025 General Election.

Town Council (2) four-year term

Town Clerk - four-year term

Republican Committee member, District #1 (west of Route 98)

If interested, please send a letter of intent by January 26 to Chairwoman Barbara Eddy, 11054 Alexander Rd., Attica OR contact by phone at 585-507-9930.