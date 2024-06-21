Alexander senior receives first Sanfratello scholarship award

Press release:

At the Annual Alexander Senior Awards night, Brooke Kochmanski of Alexander High School was awarded as the first recipient of the Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello Memorial Scholarship.

Genesee County seniors can apply and must be residents of Genesee County. The applicant must be a graduating high school senior who will be attending an accredited college or university in the fall. The scholarship award must be payable to an accredited college or university, and the applicant must be pursuing a career in the criminal justice field. A copy of the applicant’s most current transcript (high school or college, as appropriate) must be submitted.

The NYSDA and GCSEA hope to see this scholarship grow in funding in the future years.

The New York State Deputies Association, Inc., along with the Genesee County Sheriff's Employee Association, has created this scholarship to keep Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello's legacy alive in local law enforcement so our youth can continue to protect and serve our community.