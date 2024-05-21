Alexander Trojans come from behind twice to defeat Pavilion in the 10th and advance to the C2 Semifinals

Press release:

Despite trailing by as many as four runs, Alexander rallied to top Pavilion 10-9 on Monday.

Alexander got on the board in the first inning after a steal of home scored one run. Pavilion jumped into the lead in the bottom of the first when Trilly Coots grounded out, scoring one run, and Alaina Rowe singled, scoring two runs taking a 3-1 lead.

Pavilion added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after the Trojans committed an error, and Bryleigh Burns grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run making it 6-2.

Alexander tied the game in the top of the fifth thanks to a fielder's choice by Emily Pietrzykowski, a single by Melissa Sawyer, a fielder's choice by Faith Goodenbury, and a fielder’s choice by Melanie Bump.

In the bottom of the sixth, Pavilion broke up the tie when Pietrzykowski induced EllaTillotson to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored. Then a single by Courtney Gurbacki followed to extend the Pavilion lead 8-6.

With three outs to go and trailing by two, Alexander dug deep and fought hard to tie the game in the top of the seventh at 8 apiece.

The game remained tied until Alexander captured the lead, 10-8, in the top of the tenth after Ella Felski drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Carley Shepard doubled in a run.

In the bottom of the 10th, Strathearn drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, cutting the lead to one for Alexander.

Boyce was able to strike out power-hitter Kylie Conway and induce Tillotson to pop out too short before walking the bases loaded with two outs. Finally, Boyce got Gurbacki to pop out and seal the win in dramatic fashion.

Senior Madison Boyce earned the win for the Trojans. The reliever allowed one hit and one run (zero earned) over four innings, striking out five and walking two. Boyce also collected her 200th career strikeout during the contest.

Gurbacki took the loss for Pavilion. The starting pitcher went 10 innings, surrendering 10 runs (seven earned) on eight hits, striking out nine and walking eight. The hurler battled hard, tossing 180 pitches on the day.

Pietrzykowski started in the circle for Alexander. The righty gave up seven hits and eight runs (three earned) over six innings, striking out eight and only walking three.

Melissa Sawyer, Madison Boyce, and Ava Yax each collected two hits for Alexander. Felski, Sawyer, Shepard, Goodenbury, Boyce, Pietrzykowski, and Bump each drove in one run for Alexander. Alexander had patience at the plate, collecting eight walks for the game. Sawyer and Boyce led the team with two free passes each. Boyce and Yax each stole multiple bases for Alexander.

Coots and Gurbacki were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected two hits for Pavilion. Rowe and Strathearn each drove in two runs for Pavilion. Coots paced Pavilion with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, piling up five walks for the game. Gurbacki stole two bases. Pavilion also turned two double plays in the game.

"I didn’t think anything would top the intensity of last year’s quarterfinal game we had against Oakfield, but I was wrong," said Coach John Goodenbury.

This was a knock-down-drag-out fight. I have a ton of respect for those Pavilion girls. They fought like champions. We had to earn this one against a well-balanced team. The crowd was either standing, pacing, or sitting on the edge of their seats for the final four innings tonight. Unfortunately, in a game like this, there had to be a winner and a loser, and we fought for the winning run.

"Emily pitched another fantastic game, and Madison came in to support her in the 7th. Boyce was not going to be denied when she took the circle and to see her fight was priceless to me. She had the world on her shoulders in those moments, and she delivered with the help of her team. Simply put, Emily kept us in the game, and Madison closed it out. For me personally, this was bitter-sweet. I coached Gurbacki, Burns and Conway of the Pavilion girls on my EDGE 16U travel softball team last summer, and I still coach Washburn on my team this year. It’s very hard for me to see their school ball dreams end this year, but I am also proud and happy for my Alexander girls. It’s the price I have to pay, I guess, but I don’t like that part. We are excited to turn our attention to the C2 top seed Dundee-Bradford this Thursday."