May 12, 2021 - 5:31pm
Alexander United Teachers unanimously vote to endorse Josselyn Borowiec for the district's Board of Education
posted by Press Release in Alexander Central School District, news, School Board Election.
Press release:
The Alexander United Teachers, through the unanimous vote of the duly elected leaders, endorses Josselyn Borowiec for the Alexander Central School District Board of Education.
She is a dedicated, long-standing member of our school community with the leadership ability to guide the board through these uncertain times and represent the interests of students, families, and educators.
