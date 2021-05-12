Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 12, 2021 - 5:31pm

Alexander United Teachers unanimously vote to endorse Josselyn Borowiec for the district's Board of Education

posted by Press Release in Alexander Central School District, news, School Board Election.

Press release:

The Alexander United Teachers, through the unanimous vote of the duly elected leaders, endorses Josselyn Borowiec for the Alexander Central School District Board of Education.

She is a dedicated, long-standing member of our school community with the leadership ability to guide the board through these uncertain times and represent the interests of students, families, and educators.

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button