All aboard for the Great Batavia Train Show is set for October 13 at GCC

Press Release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their Fall 2024 edition of the GREAT BATAVIA TRAIN SHOW will be held at the Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia. The large venue on the campus of Genesee Community College offers unmatched convenience for attendees and vendors. The show is scheduled for Sunday, October 13.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for under 18, and free for children under 13. The show will run from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The Great Batavia Train Show will feature model train vendors, free parking, and a snack bar.

Additional Train Show Information

For over 50 years the Great Batavia Train Show has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York. The Richard C. Call arena at Genesee Community College is a perfect train show venue providing excellent lighting in a comfortable, state-of-the-art facility. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available. Over 100 vendors will be offering all scales of model trains and historic railroad items.

Modeling demonstrations, and a limited number of portable layouts, will be part of the fun. Free parking, on-site concession stand, and plenty of seating add to the experience.

For more information contact the train show chairman Mike Pyszczek at 585-768-4579 (residence), email bataviatrainshow@gmail.com, visit the website www.gsme.org, or by mail at GSME, P.O. Box 75, Oakfield.