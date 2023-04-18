All are invited to GCC's 'The Last of the Dragons' April 20-22

Press Release:

"The Last of the Dragons" by Kristin Walter, adapted from the story by Edith Nesbit, will be performed by Genesee Community College's Children's Theatre class for local schools on April 20 & 21 at 10:30 a.m. The children will have the opportunity to talk to the cast and ask questions after the performance. If you would like more information about this, please email [email protected].

Performances that are open to the public will be held on April 20 at 12:30 p.m., April 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. The show runs roughly an hour long and are free of charge. All are welcome to attend.

"In the kingdom of Middlefield, there is a tradition. On a princess' sixteenth birthday, she is tied to a rock, kidnapped by a dragon, rescued by a prince and lives happily ever after. But what happens when the prince is too afraid to fight, the princess wants to do the rescuing by herself, and the dragon is nowhere to be found? Adapted from the story by Edith Nesbit, The Last of the Dragons tells a tale of bravery, intelligence and unexpected friendship." - summary by Concord Theatricals.

"The Last of the Dragons" was originally produced in 2006 by the celebrated and critically-acclaimed Manhattan Children's Theatre. The show focuses on two main themes. First, it empowers girls to know they can do anything as well as boys and they should let nothing stop them from following their dreams. The Princess rejects the notion of being a damsel in distress and wants to avoid fighting the dragon all together. She hatches a plan with the Prince to avoid conflict so no one has to perish. Second, it's about not judging. It is assumed that the dragon is scary and bad just because he is a dragon. But through patience and compassion, the dragon's true nature and desires are revealed. The story challenges the notion of tradition for traditions sake, and demonstrates how the world can be vastly improved through kindness.

The script follows the original story closely while infusing contemporary humor into the dialogue. The show is directed by Rob Reiss with Maryanne Arena serving as the acting, voice, and movement coach, and Brodie McPherson as the production designer.

Children's Theatre (THE221) is a course held once a year. Students participate in auditions, rehearsals and production of a Children's Theatre play. It includes reading, analysis and interpretation of children's theatre literature. The goal of the class is to have a play to present on GCC's campus to area schools. Sometimes the show will tour the area and play at local schools and recreational sites. The students are able to explain the way children's theatre differs from other forms, analyze the design aspects of a given script and to implement experimental learning. Our college students have learned new and creative storytelling techniques that they can't wait to share with the community.

