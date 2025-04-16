All Babies Cherished 5k scheduled for June 7

Press Release:

All Babies Cherished will hold its 9th Annual Run Baby Run 5K on Saturday, June 7, to support its local pregnancy assistance center.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at the Northgate Community Center, located at 350 Bank Street. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome.

Registration is available online at RunSignUp.com. Spirit Timing will provide official timing.

Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in five age categories.

All proceeds will help All Babies Cherished continue offering free services and support to local women and families facing unplanned pregnancies.

For more information or to sign up, visit RunSignUp.com.