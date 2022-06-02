All BCSD spring sports teams named Scholar-Athlete Teams

Press Release

BATAVIA, NY– The Batavia City School District is proud to announce that all seven of the district’s 2022 spring sports teams were named “Scholar-Athlete Teams” by New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA).

The BCSD Scholar-Athlete Teams included:

Baseball, with 13 individual scholar-athletes

Boys Golf, with 17 individual scholar-athletes

Boys Lacrosse (merged with Batavia Notre Dame), with 9 individual scholar-athletes

Boys Outdoor Track and Field, with 29 individual scholar-athletes

Boys Tennis, with 15 individual scholar-athletes

Girls Outdoor Track and Field, with 25 individual scholar-athletes

Girls Softball, with 13 individual scholar-athletes

“We couldn’t be more proud of the academic achievements of our spring sports teams across the board,” said Batavia City School District Athletic Director Mike Bromley. “We see how much work our athletes put in out on the field, so it comes as no surprise that they bring that same work ethic to the classroom. These are the wins that make me especially proud as an AD. Congrats to all of our athletes!”

Per the NYSPHSAA website, at the end of each sports season, a team is honored with Scholar-Athlete status if “the team’s average GPA for 75% of the roster is greater than or equal to 90.00.”

This is the 30th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program. For Spring 2022, NYSPHSAA recognized 2,762 Scholar-Athlete teams and 41,441 individuals. A total of 568 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program. To view the complete list of Scholar-Athlete teams, click here