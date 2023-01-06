All but three establishments pass alcohol compliance checks conducted by law enforcement

Press release:

The director of the Prevention department at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse is applauding the results of the alcohol compliance checks conducted last month by local law enforcement.

“Of the 60 retail establishments that were visited, 57 of them were in compliance,” said Shannon Ford, who also serves as GCASA’s director of Communications & Development. “Overall, we think these are pretty great results.”

The City of Batavia Police Department visited 20 stores and found that all 20 were compliant. Thirty-seven of the 40 establishments visited by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were in compliance – meaning that the store employee did not sell alcohol to the underage customer taking part in the exercise.

Ford said that GCASA prevention educators are using the latest round of compliance checks as an “educational opportunity.”

“Responsible Server Training will be offered to anyone who wants it,” Ford added.

RST courses focus on several aspects, including the effects of alcohol on the brain and nervous system, state Alcohol Beverage Control laws, levels of intoxication, and the proper way to check IDs and spot false IDs. All those who take the course will receive Responsible Server certification.

The rates for the training are as follows:

-- For businesses – Individual rate, $75 per person; group rate, $375 (five or more employees);

-- For not for profits – Individual rate, $50 person; group rate, $250 (five or more employees).

To schedule RST for an establishment, contact Diane Klos at 585-815-1883.