Alva Place closed Friday, all traffic to find alternate route

Press Release:

Please be advised that Alva Place from Bank Street to State Street will be closed on Friday, May 31 from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. We recommend selecting an alternate route to minimize traffic congestion.

Please also note effective May 31 at 3:30 p.m., the City will close Alva Place from Bank Street to the entrance of the City Centre parking lot near JC Penney’s for the duration of the Police Station construction project.

The closure is in anticipation of the beginning of Phase 2 Police Facility Parking Plan. The goal is to make parking accessible for businesses on Washington Avenue and State Street in the City Parking lot during the construction project.

Please see the attached Phase 2 map for reference. Phase 2 will commence in mid to late June. Please plan accordingly, when accessing parking around the construction site.