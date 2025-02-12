American Heart Association and Rochester RRH to host free hands-only CPR demonstration Wednesday

Press Release:

The American Heart Association and Rochester Regional Health (RRH) to host free Hands-Only CPR demonstration on Wednesday, February 12.

The American Heart Association and Rochester Regional Health are teaming up to create a Nation of Lifesavers. Trainers will teach Hands-Only CPR to local religious leaders, who can then share this life-saving skill with the community.

The event will take place at the Rochester Regional Health Healthy Living Campus, located at 211 East Main Street, Batavia.

The demonstrations for local religious leaders will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by Hands-Only CPR demonstrations open to the public from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The American Heart Association is challenging everyone to join the Nation of Lifesavers and commit to learning CPR during American Heart Month in February.

More than 350,0000 people experiencing cardiac arrests outside of a hospital, including 23,000 children. CPR is a critical skill that kids as young as 9 years old can learn.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest ictim’s chance of survival – which is key since nearly 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. Nearly 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home, so it is likely that the person who needs CPR will be a family member or friend.

Knowing CPR is an essential skill anyone can perform, and it could mean the difference between life and death.