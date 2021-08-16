American Legion accepting nominations for Le Royan of the Year

Press release:

The Le Roy American Legion, Botts-Fiorito Post 576 is seeking nominees for selection as the 2021 “LeRoyan of the Year Award”. This year will mark the 52nd year in which the Award has been presented.

The award is sponsored as part of the four pillars of the American Legion”Americanism” program and recognizes people who demonstrate the following qualities:

A man or woman who exemplifies the true spirit of Americanism, its ideals, love of flag and country, regardless of race, color or creed;

Good citizenship by carrying out these principles, often beyond what is expected;

Service to the community, signified by excellence in a life of purpose and accomplishments.

The deadline for submission of nominations is Saturday, September 11th, 2021

Award Banquet will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.