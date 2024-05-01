American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576 in Le Roy introduces Poppy Girl 2024

Press Release:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576 in Le Roy is proud to announce Abygale (Aby) Fernaays as our 2024 Poppy Girl.

Aby is the daughter of Nathan Fernaays and Farrah Nolan, and the granddaughter of Michael and Cheryl Fernaays of Le Roy and Douglas and Marie Nolan of Ocala, FL.

Aby and her family honor Memorial Day every year by remembering the sacrifice of the men and women who have given their lives for our country.

We are excited to have Aby and her family participate in this year’s Poppy Program and in the Memorial Day Parade in Le Roy on Monday, May 27.

The money raised by Aby and the Poppy Program will be used throughout the year to support our veterans in nursing homes and hospitals, along with assisting the color guard at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Pembroke. We appreciate your continued support.