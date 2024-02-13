American Legion boys state: looking for a few 'good young men'

Press Release:

The Genesee County American Legion is currently searching for boys in their Junior year of high school to participate in the American Legion Boys State. It is our earnest hope that each young man who attends Boys State will return to his community a better citizen than when he left.

He will have a desire to demonstrate this fact by his willingness to make civic contributions which will help make his community a better place in which to live. Boys State is sponsored by the Department of New York American Legion.

American Legion Boys’ State is a week-long program that immerses high school youth (currently completing their junior year) in citizenship and leadership training. They learn the practical aspects of government as it exists in New York State, and come to recognize that the individual is integral to the character and success of government. They also participate in physical fitness, teamwork, and other activities under the guidance of American Legion counselors and U.S. Marines.

The American Legion Boys State is a non-partisan, non-political mock government exercise in a model state designed to mirror the structure and operation of its respective state government. It is intended to instill character, the importance of civic engagement, and patriotism among rising high school seniors.

By participating in the weeklong program, delegates learn firsthand about leadership, practical citizenship, and the democratic process. It is an excellent academic opportunity and experience.

The program consists of classroom work, lectures, and camaraderie, with delegates taking on elected and appointed roles to experience democracy in action and learn how legislation is passed.

Ideal candidates are individuals who understand the value of teamwork and possess outstanding leadership, character, and community service qualities. An interest in government and public service ensures the student will be actively engaged in the program.

Delegates are required to attend for the entire week.

Delegates are housed in the dormitories and dine in the cafeteria. All meals are provided, however, there are vending machines and a store on campus so it is a good idea to bring a little spending money.

The objectives of Boys State are as follows:

To develop civic leadership and pride in American Citizenship.

To stimulate a keen interest in the detailed study of our government.

To incite in your citizens a determination to maintain our form or government.

To develop in these young men a full understanding of our American traditions and a belief in the United States of America.

In addition to their government work, participants will attend information assemblies with guest speakers, such as former Boys Nation representatives, elected officials, members of the military, and a public speaking expert to name a few.

A softball game, a basketball game, and a tennis tournament will be held as announced in assemblies. Boys who play musical instruments are encouraged to bring their instruments to join the band.

2024 NYS Boys State will be held at Morrisville College starting June 28 through July 3. The local American Legion posts pay for the boys' tuition to attend and the transportation to Morrisville. The only cost to the boys’ family is the cost to pick him up at the conclusion of Boys State on July 3.

The deadline for application is Friday, April 12. For interested individuals please contact your local Junior/Senior High School’s guidance counselor, Junior/Senior High School assistant principal, or local American Legion Post Home.

GLENN S. LOOMIS POST 332

David Dumuhosky - Commander and Boys State Coordinator

Batavia High School and Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School Batavia, NY

SACKETT-MERRILL-WHITE POST # 575

Gary Hilbert - Commander

Ryan Ditaccho - Boys State Coordinator

Byron-Bergen High School, Bergen, NY and Elba Central School District, Elba, NY

BOTTS – FIORITO POST #576

David Rumsey - Commander

Dennis McCumiskey - Boys State Coordinator

Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School, Le Roy, NY, and Pavilion Central School District, Pavilion, NY

HIRAM G. LUHMAN POST # 626

Norman Birch - Commander

Myron Cramer - Boys State Coordinator

Oakfield-Alabama School District, Oakfield, NY, and Pembroke Central School District, Corfu, NY

Learn more about Boys State and Boys Nation, founded in 1935 at: www.legion.orgboysnation/about