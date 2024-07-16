American Legion's flag disposal ceremony returns to Northwoods Sportsman Club for the 9th annual event

Press Release:

The Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion announces the 9th Annual “Flag Disposal Ceremony” to be held at Northwoods Sportsman Club.

This years Flag Disposal day is on Sunday, August 11 at the Northwoods Sportsman Club starting at 1 p.m.

Old flags or flags that are torn or damaged beyond service life may be dropped off at the American Legion, 53 West Main Street, Le Roy or at the Northwoods Sportsman Club, 8402 Gulf Rd. Le Roy the day of the Ceremonial burn.

ALL are invited to attend and participate.

Refreshments and light lunch provided courtesy of the Northwoods Sportsman Club. Our thanks to all involved in making this event possible and for hosting this much anticipated program.