Amy Thompson named Hope Center of Le Roy program director

Press release:

The Hope Center of LeRoy is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Thompson to a staff position as its Fresh Start Tutoring Program Director.

Having retired in November after 26 years at the Elba Central School, Amy has been involved on a volunteer basis with the Hope Center since it became a nonprofit. Their first planning meeting was in October of 2017.

"We began serving our first students in January of 2019," Amy says. "I was drawn to this mission because I believed it was just another extension of the ministry God had given me. I love helping students learn!"

Community outreach programs are the focus of the Hope Center, and Amy has formed a partnership with the LeRoy Central School Reading Specialist, Helene Beswick, who provides valuable feedback on how the program can best help students.

The Fresh Start Tutoring Program welcomes anyone with a heart for teaching and making a difference in the lives of our next generation. Training is provided for volunteers who will assist students in math and reading, once per week for approximately half an hour. The Hope Center currently has twelve students and that number will be increasing as there is an increase in volunteers.

Amy is excited about the future.

"I would like to keep expanding our program at the Hope Center. I know there is a need to assist both high school and adult learners, and perhaps even second language learners. The possibilities are endless if we can get enough volunteers."

When asked for her advice on how parents can contribute to school success, Amy states," It's important for parents to read to their kids, even as they get older. I also believe that it's important to talk with your kids and help them to build their conversation skills and vocabulary."

Director of Development, Diane Sia, is very pleased that Amy has decided to continue her life's work at the Hope Center. "What's so wonderful about Amy's retirement is that she can now ignore the alarm clock, yet at the same time pursue something she loves to do. She is a gifted, kind, and compassionate leader and we are so blessed to have her on our team!"

For more information on the Fresh Start Tutoring Program, which is currently offered to K-6th grade students, or for questions regarding volunteering as a tutor, please contact Amy at [email protected]. Retired teachers, and high school or college students are encouraged to apply. This much-needed program is available at no charge thanks to funding from the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, the Victor L. and Maudaline L. Blood Charitable Foundation, and through the generous support of the community.