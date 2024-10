Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its next History Story Time. Since our last History Storytime last month, Anne Marie Starowitz will be back on October 26!

Starowitz will be doing the theme Halloween and Fall Treats from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to sign your kids or grandchildren up! It is sure to be spooktacular! Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members!