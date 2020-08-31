Annual Batavia Area Jaycees Labor Day 5K to be 'completely virtual' this year, funds raised for YWCA

Press release:

For the first time ever, the annual Jaycees Labor Day 5K will be completely virtual this year! This will be an unprecedented event for the Jaycees and the YWCA, and it has unlimited flexibility to meet your schedule!

Tickets MUST be purchased through our Eventbrite page here: This event is a fundraiser for the YWCA of Genesee County.

You get to choose where you run or walk and how far you will run -- it could be 5 feet or 50 miles or anything in between! You also can choose what level you're comfortable donating.

A $25 donation will enter you into the many prize* contests we will have, including longest distance run or walked, best costume, largest team, and more!

Just take a picture of yourself walking or running and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #JayceesYWCA5K, or email it to [email protected] (make sure your privacy settings are set so we can see the photo!).

For the speed and distance prizes, just take a picture or screenshot of your smart watch or fitness tracker on your phone, and then post it with the hashtag. The prize competitions will be open for photo submissions from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sept. 7th, so you can also choose when you want to run!

A $50 VIP donation will get you entry into all those prizes, PLUS you will be mailed a certificate and a participant medal after the event!

A $100-sponsor-level donation you get all that, PLUS a framed photo of your choosing commemorating your race participation, AND you will be highlighted as a sponsor on the Jaycees' Facebook page!

Come support the YWCA and their amazing mission of empowering women and eliminating racism and have some fun while you do it!

*All prizes will be mailed after the event to the address you list on your ticket form unless otherwise requested.

About the Batavia Area Jaycees

The mission of the Batavia Area Jaycees is to provide young people (age 18-40) with the opportunity to develop personal, professional and leadership skills through community involvement and specific trainings tailored to enhance their abilities for future endeavors. Our chapter was established in 1934 and is the second largest in New York.