Annual BID scarecrow contest is coming up and open to any business or group

Press Release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District is hosting its annual Scarecrow Contest for downtown Batavia as a creative way to add some more fall flavor to downtown decorating.

The BID invites any business, group or organization to enter the contest. For $20, each business will be provided basic supplies of straw, a post and zip ties, along with their pole assignment.

Each business can get creative in creating their scarecrow. All voting for favorite scarecrow ends Sunday, October 27. Winners will be announced on Halloween!

Supply pick up will be in Jackson Square on Tuesday, September 17 through Thursday, September 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise arranged.

Payment is due before or upon pick up. All

Scarecrows need to be up no later than October 4, and must be taken down by November 2.

The winner will receive a cash prize!

For more information on BID and Downtown events, please email

director@downtownbataviany.com, visit our Facebook Page or our Website at bataviabid.com.