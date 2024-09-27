Annual BID Wine Walk is set for October 5 with a 'masquerade'

Press Release:

The theme for this year’s annual downtown Wine Walk is "masquerade," and the Batavia Business Improvement Distric invites you to join us for an evening of fun and entertainment during the event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 in Batavia.

Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) will host registration from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m., and ticket holders can stroll, sip, and shop 23 participating downtown businesses during the four-hour walk.

Only 600 tickets are being sold and they are going fast, BID Director Shannon Maute says.

“Come downtown, taste great wine, meet new people, see old friends, and create memories while you shop small and support your local businesses,” she said. “You must be 21 years of age or older to attend, and please no children.”

Tickets are $35 and are available at Yngodess Shop, TVFCU, Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles and at Eventbrite. For more information, go to BID’s Facebook page for the link and details.