Annual Chamber meeting set for Nov. 17

Press Release

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual

Membership Meeting on Nov. 17 at Terry Hills Golf Course & Banquet

Facility, 5122 Clinton St., Batavia.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., Buffet Lunch begins promptly at noon.

Cost $25 per person.

The Agenda for the Meeting will be a review of 2022, a look ahead into 2023 and election of 2023 Chamber Board Members. To register directly online, visit the Chamber’s website here or call Kelly B. at 585-343-7440, ext. 1026.

Deadline for registration is Friday.