Annual recognition luncheon honors Batavia Police Department members and community partners

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Police Department held its annual recognition luncheon on April 30 acknowledging the outstanding achievements and contributions of its members, as well as community partners, over the past year.

During the event, the department recognized individuals and groups of officers/detectives who demonstrated exceptional bravery, heroism, or furthered the mission of the City of Batavia and Police Department.

The following is a list of those recognized:

Letters of Recognition

Sharon Nuwer - Cleaner for the Department

Sharon was recognized for her dedication to the Department and it's members by ensuring a clean, safe and healthy environment for everyone.

Supervisor Brett Stevenson of the City of Batavia Department of Public Works

Brett was recognized for his assistance in facilitating events and celebrations over the years in his role as supervisor at the Bureau of Maintenance. Brett has coordinated with many officers and supervisors to make these events go smooth.

Department Honor Guard members:

Detective Sgt. Matt Lutey

Detective Eric Hill

Detective Jason Ivison

Detective James DeFreze

Officer Connor Borchert

Officer William Yung

All members of the Honor Guard exemplify the professionalism and dedication to the department in times of remembrance as well as times of celebration. There dedication to attend multiple events throughout the year is respected and appreciated.

Firearms Instructors:

Sergeant Arick Perkins

Officer Samuel Freeman

Both Sergeant Perkins and Officer Freeman have worked diligently to improve the firearms program through a variety of engaging activities while still maintaining a positive training atmosphere.

Accreditation Manager:

Officer Richard Messmer

Awarded for contributions to the accreditation program in 2024. Officer Messmer has worked diligently on this to ensure the department obtains its accredited status and is set to have the program evaluated soon. Certificates of Commendation

NET Officers:

Officer John Gombos

Officer Joseph Weglarski

In recognition of their efforts during an investigation into the transport and sales of illegal drugs in the City of Batavia resulting in several felony level charges.

Sergeant Arick Perkins

Officer Adam Tucker

Officer Bryan Moscicki

Officer Samuel Freeman

Detective Eric Hill

In recognition of their efforts during the investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in August of 2024.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey

Sergeant Arick Perkins

Officer Richard Messmer

Officer Joseph Weglarski

Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk

Detective Jason Ivison

Detective Eric Hill

Detective Stephen Cronmiller

Detective James DeFreze

In recognition for your efforts in the line of duty death investigation of Genesee County Sheriff Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello.

Life Saving Award

Officer Samuel Freeman

Officer Bryan Moscicki

In recognition of their actions to prolong the life of an individual who had stopped breathing and was in cardiac arrest in December of 2024.

Meritorious Service Award

Detective Eric Hill

Awarded in recognition of his service to the City of Batavia Police Department for the past 20 years as a Police Officer, Youth Detective, PIO and resident IT consultant.

Citizen Commendation Award

Grace Baptist Church

Awarded to Grace Baptist Church in recognition by the City of Batavia Police Department to your dedication to furthering the department's professional development through your generosity and approachability.

Officer of the Year

Officer Andrew Mruczek

Officer Mruczek has been given this award based upon several factors which were submitted by several members of the department. In the nomination letters it was noted that Officer Mruczek is the “ideal team player” with an unwavering sense of loyalty to his fellow officers and the public. Officer Mruczek also demonstrates his commitment to learning, self-improvement and executing police duties on a consistent daily basis. Officer Mruczek was also recognized for his diligence in seeing investigations through to completion. Also noted was Officer Mruczek's ability to handle critical incidents in an exemplary manner. Throughout these nominations it was referenced several times that Officer Mruczek is a true professional that exemplifies what it means to be a police officer in the City of Batavia.

This annual event serves as a testament to the department's commitment to acknowledging and appreciating the hard work and selflessness of its members, as well as the invaluable contributions of its community partners. Congratulations to all the recipients and thank you for your service.