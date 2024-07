Press Release:

“We’ve Only Just Begun” Sr. Luncheon is Tuesday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the So. Alabama Firehall on Route 63 (2230 Judge Rd, Oakfield).

This month is our Annual Picnic, followed by our Annual BINGO DAY! Reservations are required, respond by July 15 and it is $10 per person. The Alabama Hotel will cater the picnic.

We are open to the public! Enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun with Old and New friends. Contact LaNora Thompson with any questions at 630-888-8966.