Annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance to support grieving families December 4

Press Release:

H.E. Turner & Co., Bohm-Calarco-Smith, and Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes proudly present their 29th Annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at the Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road in Batavia.

For those who wish to participate from home, we will live stream the service as well.

“We hear from families how the service helps them through their grief, especially during this time of year," said Joshua Smith, of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home. "For some of these families, it will be their first year participating in the service, which means it is their first Christmas without their loved one, and for others, they come back year after year.”

A candle in memory of your loved one will be lit prior to the start of the service and remain that way throughout.

One candle will be provided per deceased loved one and will be given to participants at the service. If you choose not to attend but would still like a candle to participate from home, please call our office to arrange a pick-up.

Call 585-344-4295 to reserve your candle by Sunday, December 1. There is no cost for a candle, and all who experienced the pain of loss are welcome to participate regardless of which funeral home arranged services for their loved one.

The ecumenical service will combine music, prayer, scripture reading, reading of the names of loved ones, the tolling of the bell in remembrance, and a message of hope by Reverend John Keller.

To register the name or names for your candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com or call H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home at 585-344-4295 by December 1.