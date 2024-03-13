Annual spaghetti dinner being held in memory of Joe Gerace

Press Release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance will hold its Annual Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, April 25. The event is held in memory of Joe Gerace, who was a valued and dedicated volunteer to the organization for many years.

This will be a Dine-In or Take-Out event held at Ascension Parish Hall, 17 Sumner St., Batavia.

The menu will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, and dessert. Tickets are $15 each. There will also be raffles, including wine & chocolate baskets, with tickets available for purchase.

Pre-sale dinner tickets are available online at www.geneseecancerassistance.org, from any Board member, or through the office by calling (585)345-0417. Pre-sale tickets are suggested but not required.