Another Elba student tests positive for COVID-19

Press release:

“The Genesee County Health Department has received an additional positive COVID-19 test from an Elba High School student,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County. “The individual has been placed under mandatory isolation where they will remain until they are fully recovered.”

The Genesee County Department of Health is conducting contact tracing that is in process. Students and/or staff will be notified and placed under quarantine if they were identified as a close contact.

"As mentioned earlier in the week, individuals identified by the health department as being close contacts will be expected to follow the New York State Department of Health quarantine guidelines," Pettit continued.

“Students and staff who are symptomatic will be tested for COVID-19 in collaboration with the Genesee County Health Department,” stated Ned Dale, Superintendent of Elba Central School District. “The school will be conducting 100% remote learning through Monday, October 12, 2020. In-person learning through the hybrid model is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For information on school statistics, please visit the New York State COVID- 19 Report Card.