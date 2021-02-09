Any party enrollment change request must be received by Board of Elections Feb. 12

From Genesee County Board of Elections:

Primary Election Party Enrollment Change Deadline

Any party enrollment change requests must be received at the Board of Elections office by close of business Friday, Feb. 12th in order to be eligible to vote in the Primary on June 22nd or the Early Voting dates beginning June 12th.

You can find a voter registration form to print off from our website.

Be advised that if your registration is being mailed to Board of Elections, County Building One, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.

It must be received no later than Feb. 12th.

Please call (585) 815-7804 if you have any questions.