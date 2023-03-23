Applications available for Interagency Council $1K scholarships

Press release:

The Genesee County Interagency Council is pleased to announce that we will be offering a $1,000.00 scholarship for the Fall 2023 semester. Those eligible will be High School Seniors living in and attending high school in Genesee County, in good academic standing, and majoring in Human Services, Social Work, Sociology or Psychology ONLY.

Because the goal of this scholarship is to support those students who have a strong drive to contribute to the field of Human Services, special consideration will be given to those students who have already demonstrated a commitment to the field through their employment, volunteer, academic, and/or extracurricular pursuits.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 5. The awardee will be notified by June 1. The award will either be presented at our June 21 picnic meeting, or the check will be mailed directly to the individual if the in-person meeting does not occur.