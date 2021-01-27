Applications for scholarships and Community Service Awards sought by business women's club

Press release:

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club is announcing their Annual Scholarship and Community Service Awards and calling for applications.

Scholarships are open to all graduating seniors (male or female) in Genesee County high schools and the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP). The students need to have maintained an 85 percent average and must complete the application process available through the Batavia Business and Professional Women’s website or via Facebook.

Deadline: April 9.

All schools in Genesee County and GVEP have been emailed information on this program, which includes eligibility requirements, guidelines, and the scholarship application.

Parents and students are advised to seek out their school’s guidance counselor / department to receive the needed information.

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club has provided scholarships since 1961. The number and dollar amount of scholarships awarded are dependent on the club’s annual fundraisers. Local community support is greatly appreciated; watch for upcoming event announcements.

The Batavia Business and Professional Women’s Club will also offer monetary awards for service groups in June 2021. Any service group in Genesee County may apply for this by sending a letter of request on your organization’s letterhead.

Deadline for both the Scholarship Applications and the Community Service Awards letters are to be postmarked by Friday, April 9.

Mail to:

Batavia Business and Professional Women's’Club

P.O. Box 1778

Batavia, NY 14021