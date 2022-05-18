Applications for Universal Pre-Kindergarten still being accepted at BCSD



PRESS RELEASE:

BATAVIA, NY—The Batavia City School District is still accepting registration applications for universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) and kindergarten programs for the 2022-23 school year.

BCSD will be offering four full-day UPK programs at Robert Morris and one half-day program at a community-based organization.

As previously announced, the BCSD UPK program will be relocating to the Robert Morris building (80 Union St.) but will still be considered part of Jackson Primary.

The BCSD kindergarten program will continue to reside at the Jackson Primary building (411 S. Jackson St.).

UPK students must be four years old on or before December 1, 2022.

Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before December 1, 2022.

Pick up and return your registration packet to the BCSD Registration Office at the Robert Morris Community Schools Building (80 Union St., Vernon Ave. entrance).

You can also download your packet here.

Any questions can be directed to Deb Conroy in the Registration Office at [email protected] or by calling 585-343-2480 ext. 1010.

Registration will remain open until all spots in each program have been filled.