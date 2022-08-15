Applications open for 2022 LeRoyan of the Year Award

Press release:

The Le Roy American Legion, Botts-Fiorito Post 576 is seeking nominees for selection as the 2022 “LeRoyan of the Year Award”. This year will mark the 53rd year in which the Award has been presented.

The award is sponsored as part of the four pillars of the American Legion ”Americanism” program and recognizes people who demonstrate the following qualities:

A man or woman who exemplifies the true spirit of Americanism, its ideals, love of flag and country, regardless of race, color or creed;

Good citizenship by carrying out these principles, often beyond what is expected;

Service to the community, signified by excellence in life of purpose and accomplishments;

The deadline for submission of nominations is Saturday, Sept. 3.

Award Banquet will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Submission forms may be picked up at the American Legion 53 West Main Street. Or you may submit your own version but must include as a minimum:

Individual’s service to the community, church, or volunteer organization(s). In addition, service may include volunteer time in schools, hospitals, church; any position the individual may have or held and length of service

Mail or drop off sealed submissions to:

American Legion, Botts-Fiorito Post 576

Attn: Jerry Diskin, LeRoyan of the Year Award Committee

53 West Main Street

LeRoy, New York 14482-1426

OR e-mail to [email protected]