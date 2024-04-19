Applications open for UW Leadership Development Programs Class of 2024

Press Release:

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 class year of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’ Leadership Development Programs. The following programs are accepting applications: Latino Leadership Program, African American Leadership Program, Emerging Leaders Program, and Pride Leadership Program. The application deadline is May 31.

United Way’s Leadership Development Programs champion the advancement of African Americans, Latinos, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and emerging professionals in board and leadership positions across the region. Each participant is encouraged to enrich their personal and professional leadership skills, learn the principles of boards of directors, gain an understanding of community opportunities and challenges, foster genuine communities of belonging and inclusivity, and broaden connections through networking.

“If you thrive on engaging, learning, and networking with diverse and like-minded individuals driven to enhance organizations and impact communities, I encourage you to explore United Way's distinctive leadership programs. Upon completion, you'll join over 2,000 program alumni who are paving the way for meaningful change," states Dr. Sheila Strong, director of leadership development and equity.

The Leadership Development Programs will commence this fall, and spaces in each cohort are limited. Reserve your seat now. The tuition fee is $600, and scholarship assistance may be accessible for individuals demonstrating financial need.

For further information and to apply, visit unitedwayrocflx.org/get-involved/leadership-development. Please direct any inquiries to leadershipdevelopment@unitedwayrocflx.org.