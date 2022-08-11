Appointments available, but going fast, for household hazardous waste collection on Sept. 17

Press release:

The GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee is currently accepting appointments for the 2022 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event but spots are going fast. The collection will be held on Saturday, September 17 in Batavia, Genesee County. Pharmaceuticals, will NOT be accepted. In order to participate in the Household Hazardous Waste Collection, residents must make an appointment. Appointments can be made online by going to GLOW’s website, www.glowsolidwaste.org and clicking on the link for the collection they want to attend. Those without internet access can call the GLOW office. Four hundred eighty (480) spots are available. The appointment process has worked extremely well at past collections. GLOW’s revised online system is making the process fast and convenient.

A separate Electronics Collection will be held one (1) week later, September 24, also in Batavia, also by appointment and also online (as noted above). Because of cost there will be a limit of four (4) CRT TVs and/or monitors. Both collections are open to residents in Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming Counties. With the exception of tires, materials are accepted at NO CHARGE.

Acceptable materials include at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection:

LATEX and Oil base paint, varnishes and shellac

Household chemicals and cleaning products

Household pesticides and insecticides

Aerosol cans (partial or full)

Vehicle fluids, oil filters, vehicle batteries EXCEPT for MOTOR OIL

20 lb. propane tanks and 1 lb. canisters

Pool chemicals

Driveway sealer

Tires ($5.00 each)

Unacceptable materials include: