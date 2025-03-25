April events at the HLOM include baseball trivia night, concerts, and guest speakers

Press Release:

Come to the Holland Land Office Museum between 5 and 8 p.m. for extended hours on Wednesday, April 2 for those who cannot make it during our regularly scheduled ones! You will get personal tours from staff and volunteers! We hope to see you there! Admission is the regular pricing listed on our website!

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m. With the coming of the opening day of the baseball season, test your knowledge of the Baseball Hall of Fame and the players enshrined there. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next act of our Concert Series on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Classical guitarist Tom Torrisi will be showcasing his amazing talents, performing a concert of solo guitar music dating from the 17th to the 21st century. The program will include a selection of original compositions as well as music by giants of the classical guitar.

Tom Torrisi is a guitarist and composer based in Buffalo. Tom is currently a member of the faculty at SUNY Fredonia and teaches Balinese gamelan classes with Nusantara Arts in Buffalo. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its next presenter in its Guest Speaker Series on April 17 at 7 p.m. Greg Kinal will be presenting "Target Tokyo" on the Doolittle Raid that bombed Tokyo in 1942. Mr. Kinal, a former teacher at Pembroke Central Schools, will deal with General Jimmy Doolittle's raid on Japan after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Among the pilots was Edward York, a Batavia native. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of the Java with Joe Series on Thursday, April 24 at 9 a.m. This month's presenter is Jo Louis Wilkes, a former nurse at the VA Medical Center in Batavia and a historian of the VA system particularly in Batavia. Admission is free with coffee and donuts provided by Tim Horton's of Batavia. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next presenter in our Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Ben Kemp, of U.S. Grant's Cottage Historic Site will be presenting, "A Yankee Galvanized Yankee: The Man Who Fought on Both Sides of the Civil War." He will share the incredibly unusual tale of Hugh Clemons. Learn about the circumstances that brought a man born and raised in the Southern Adirondacks of New York State into the service of the Confederate army and how he eventually ended up on the other side of the fight.

Ben Kemp has been a staff member at Grant Cottage Historic Site since 2014, has published numerous online articles, and is a contributing author to the book "Grant at 200: Reconsidering the Life and Legacy of Ulysses S. Grant." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.