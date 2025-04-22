Arc GLOW advocates in D.C. for Medicaid and disability rights at 2025 policy seminar

Press Release:

That was the message from Arc GLOW and over 900 advocates, allies and professionals during the 2025 Disability Policy Seminar in Washington D.C. to support the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community.

“For me, Medicaid provides my home, transportation, staff, medication and doctors. … Because of my Medicaid, I attended a college experience program at SUNY Geneseo,” said Julie Johnston, an Arc GLOW self-advocate, during a meeting with staff from Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s offices. “I learned so much, and gained so many skills. I now have a job at SUNY Geneseo washing dishes. If Medicaid is cut, I would lose my house, my job and my independence.”

“Going to Washington was an opportunity of a lifetime,” said James Gibbs, an Arc GLOW self-advocate. “We talked about the importance of Medicaid. I liked advocating and I felt like they were listening to me when I spoke.”

Arc GLOW representatives including Vice President of Public Relations Lisa Bors, Vice President of Day and Employment Services Kellie Kennedy, Board of Directors President Cheryl Englert, Direct Support Professional Gabby Root, and Self-Advocates James Gibbs and Julie Johnston met with representatives from Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to advocate for continued federal support to the IDD community.

“We are pushing lawmakers on Medicaid, education and disability funding,” said Bors. “We need to keep pushing the federal government to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Arc GLOW is asking community members to contact local representatives now to tell them:

Reject any effort to block grant, cap or cut federal spending in Medicaid.

Oppose work requirements in the Medicaid program.

Congress should reject any cuts to Social Security or SSI, including any proposals to cut benefits or limit who can qualify.

Fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Oppose laws that reduce the rights of children with disabilities to secure a free, appropriate public education.

Ensure that students with disabilities in higher education receive the accommodations that they need.

Pass budget and appropriations laws that provide funding to support people with disabilities in the community.

Each call and message can make a difference. On Wednesday, 12 Republican Congressional representatives sent Speaker Mike Johnson a formal letter opposing any cuts to Medicaid including for people with disabilities; four of the 12 members were New York representatives.