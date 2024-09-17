Arc GLOW IGNITEs a new initiative at GCC

Press Release:

IGNITE took off at the Genesee Community College (GCC) campus in Batavia!

Mirroring the LIVES college experience program at SUNY Geneseo, IGNITE is Arc GLOW’s newest Community Prevocational program in the northern region of Arc GLOW. It’s also a great acronym, suggested to Arc GLOW by GCC, “Inspiring Growth and Nurturing Independence Through Education.”

“It has certainly inspired me and the rest of our new IGNITE team, including IGNITE Day Habilitation Manager Emily Mault, and our two direct support staff, Dan Crofts and Kevin Fisher,” said Kelly Anstey, senior director of day and employment services. “In the last few weeks we have been researching, discussing our developing curriculum, planning activities and classes, looking for integration opportunities and finally arranging our home base on campus which is simply and affectionately dubbed ‘D360.’”

IGNITE is a two-year inclusive higher education opportunity, a true college-like experience, in exploring all of the class’ employment and other life dreams while supporting them in gaining skills in the areas of: relationship building, money management and budgeting, exploring careers, focusing on good health and wellness, and gaining an expansive community awareness.

On opening day, August 28, the group of four students purchased various GCC items in the campus bookstore, checked out the lounge and student union areas, and trekked around the outside space on campus. Upon returning to D360, the four began to make plans for “Friday free swims” in the pool and shared their job aspirations, including: zookeeper, film maker, police officer, rock star, animatronic designer, music producer, and “work with people and be happy!”

“GCC is proud to partner with Arc GLOW on this important initiative. IGNITE students enrich our campus community, and their enthusiasm and passion are inspiring,” said GCC President, Dr. Craig Lamb. “We look forward to continued collaboration in support of students enhancing their educational and life skills here at GCC.”

Anstey said the GCC faculty and staff have been so welcoming. “We truly feel like part of the college as we intermingle with everyone on campus,” she said. “We have frequent ‘guests’ as GCC faculty and staff pop into our room, or engage us in other arenas on campus to discuss collaborative ideas for our students. On opening day, while watching the last few weeks of focused work become a program reality, I feel like I am living my dream job.”

However, as Arc GLOW moves forward with this new initiative, it is done without Dawn Scott, the LIVES and newly assigned IGNITE coordinator who passed away this past July.

“She was a true inspiration, and the vision she shared in the past year was beyond instrumental in shaping IGNITE,” Anstey said. “We dedicate this semester to Dawn.”

More information and a sample curriculum can be found online at ArcGLOW.org under programs and services and college experiences.