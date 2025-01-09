Arc GLOW opens community center in Batavia for event rentals

Press Release:

Arc GLOW has recently opened its doors to the community by offering event space at the Community Center in Batavia.

For anyone looking to plan a large event, the Community Center holds up to 300 people and has a retractable room divider, allowing for a variety of different types of community events. Anyone interested in booking the Community Center forum should visit ArcGLOW.org/Community-Center-Forum-Rentals to learn more about the space, fees, and rental terms or to book an event.

The Arc GLOW Community Center is located at 38 Woodrow Road in Batavia. For any questions, contact Samantha Redden, business services manager, at (585) 343-1123 ext. 1816 or SRedden@ArcGLOW.org or Bill Sofia, director of business services, at (585) 658-3311 ext. 2262 or WSofia@ArcGLOW.org.

Arc GLOW is a nonprofit agency servicing about 2,000 individuals throughout the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. For more information about Arc GLOW, visit ArcGLOW.org.