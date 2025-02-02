Arc GLOW receives grant from Batavia Rotary Club to help Meals on Wheels program

Press Release:

Thanks to the generous support of the Rotary Club of Batavia, Arc GLOW was able to purchase the necessary equipment for the Genesee County Meals on Wheels program.

Since 2012, Arc GLOW has contracted with the Genesee County Office for the Aging to deliver meals to Genesee County residents over the age of 60. Meals are delivered between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and are prepared by the agency’s culinary team.

Through the grant, Arc GLOW was able to replace outdated equipment including utility carts, heating stones and coolers. It was also able to update to a new steam table, allowing for larger quantities of food, improving efficiency and ensuring meals are served at proper temperatures.

“We are very thankful to the Rotary Club of Batavia and their generous support,” said Martin Miskell, Arc GLOW CEO. “With this support, we will continue to provide top quality service to our area seniors.”

Arc GLOW serves up to 2,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and is the largest geographic Arc chapter in the state. For more information on Arc GLOW, visit ArcGLOW.org. To make a referral to the home delivered meals program, call (585) 343-1611.