Arc GLOW to host annual awards banquet October 9 to celebrate individuals and community supporters

Press Release:

Arc GLOW will be holding its second Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on October 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Rebecca Leclair, the President of Rebecca Leclair Communications, LLC and former anchor and reporter from WHEC-TV (Channel 10), will be the emcee.

Individuals will also be providing entertainment. For a month, Arc GLOW nominated staff, individuals and community members for a variety of different awards.

The award winners are the following:

Self-Advocate of the Year

To honor a person served by Arc GLOW who has grown and is meeting their personal outcomes. They also have positively influenced the lives of others.

Nathan Johnidas, Albion

Supported Employment Person of the Year

To honor a person supported by Arc GLOW who has demonstrated a strong work ethic, dedication to their job, ability to learn new community employment skills and maintain successful employment.

Elizabeth Padilla, Walnut Street, Batavia

Pre-Vocational Person of the Year

To honor a person supported by Arc GLOW with a dedication to learning about the world of work including new job skills, striving to complete quality work and showing attention to the task of learning.

Tammy Reimels, Hilltop

Residential Person of the Year

To honor a person supported by Arc GLOW who resides in residential services, grew in their independence and learned life skills.

Monica Mineo, Garfield IRA in Batavia

Day Habilitation Person of the Year

To honor a person supported by Arc GLOW who participates in day habilitation activities, strives to learn, and demonstrates effort and commitment to be included in their own communities.

James Gibbs, WOW Day Hab in Batavia

Community Services and Self Direction Person of the Year

To honor a person served by Arc GLOW who shows outstanding participation and contribution to their community. Shows the initiative in trying new activities and gain leadership potential through community involvement.

Brittany Murphy, Genesee County

KidStart Employee of the Year

To honor an employee who demonstrates exceptional support to children and families, and is committed to assist in all areas of their growth and education.

Maggie Putman

Direct Support Professional Person of the Year (DSP)

To honor a DSP who provides a variety of activities to adults with developmental disabilities within a home setting, day programs or recreational activities in the community. Provides excellence in support in living skills, personalized goals, arts and crafts, sensory activities, and facilitates our individuals to take their active role in the community.

Heather Taft, residential manager at Avon IRA in Avon

Employee of the Year

To recognize an employee of Arc GLOW who is committed to the mission and vision. They demonstrate the values of diversity, respect, integrity, visionary, equality, empowerment and excellence.

Heidi Wyant, transportation manager

Friend of the Year

Community friend and supporter of Arc GLOW’s mission and vision.

Hoffman Hanafin & Associates, LLC

Business Partner of the Year

A partner who supports our mission and vision through excellent customer service or providing work opportunities for employment.

Aunt Cookies in Geneseo

Volunteers of the Year

To honor a person who is committed to Arc GLOW, volunteering their time by serving the local community and supporting the Arc GLOWs mission and vision.

Kevin and Dawn Fisher

Reservations are open until Sept. 30. at ArcGLOW.org/event/awards-banquet-and-annual-meeting. For any questions, contact Tracey Jones at (585) 343-1123 ext. 1735 or TJones@ArcGLOW.org.